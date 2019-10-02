Infinix Hot S5 Specifications Tipped Via Google Play Console News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Infinix seems to be working on a new budget smartphone called the Hot S5. The device has made an appearance on the Google Play Console indicating an upcoming launch. The listing also reveals some of the key internals such as an HD+ display with a punch-hole and an entry-level MediaTek chipset. Here is everything you need to know:

Infinix Hot S5 Key Specs

The device has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing along with some images and specifications. The listing suggests a polycarbonate body material with a shimmering gradient finish.

The device is seen with a punch-hole display which is said to offer 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution and 320 DPI screen density. But, the display size is undisclosed. The smartphone is listed with the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

Aiding the chipset would be 4GB RAM. There is no word on the storage configuration. But considering the current trend, we can expect it to be paired with 64GB storage. The device will ship with Android 9 Pie OS.

These are the only features revealed via the Google Play Console listing. The cameras and battery specs are yet to be revealed. It would be interesting to see if Inifinix opts for a triple or a dual-camera setup on its upcoming entry-segment smartphone. More information is likely to be available in the coming days.

Recent Launch By Infinix

Infinix launched a budget smartphone - the Hot 8 last month in India. The device makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and runs on Android Pie-Based XOS 5.0 skin.

It flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera.

At the rear, the triple-lens camera module is equipped with a 13MP primary a 2MP secondary sensor, and a low-light sensor. The unit gets its backup from a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

via

Best Mobiles in India