Infinix Launches Smart 5 Smartphone With 6000mAh Battery And MediaTek Helio G25 SoC News oi-Priyanka Dua

Infinix has finally announced the launch of its new smartphone on Thursday. The smartphone was launched in August 2020; however, today the company launched the Indian version. The Infinix Smart 5 smartphone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, and a dual camera set up at the back. The newly launched smartphone is a successor of the Infinix Smart 4 that was launched in November last year.

Infinix Smart 5 Smartphone Price, Availability, And Offers: Details

The company has launched the new smartphone in only one variant i.e 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage at Rs. 7,199. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart from February 18, 2021. The handset comes in four color options, such as Morandi Green, 7-degree Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black. Coming to the offers, Infinix launched an offer, where Jio users will get benefits close to Rs. 4,000. It also includes 40 Jio cashback close to Rs. 2000.

Infinix Smart 5 Specifications: Details

The new smartphone features a 6.82-inch HD+ display along with a Drop Notch design, an aspect ratio of 20:5:9, and a 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor and runs Android 10 OS. Besides, it has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB through a microSD card slot. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. It has a 13MP primary camera and depth sensor at the back, while there is an 8MP camera is placed at the front.

However, the major highlight of this smartphone is the 6,000 mAh battery, which can offer 50 days of standby time as per company claims. Furthermore, the company said that the newly launched smartphone can provide 53 hours of talk time and 14 hours of gaming. On the connectivity front, the Infinix Smart 5 smartphone supports Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, and 4G VoLTE.

Best Mobiles in India