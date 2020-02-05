Infinix Might Launch S5 Pro With Android 10 And Triple Cameras: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Infinix is planning to launch a new smartphone in the country. The company is expected to bring the device on February 18, and it will be priced under Rs. 10,000. Now, a new report suggests that the Infinix S5 Pro will have a triple rear camera setup.

It is expected to feature a combination of 16MP+5MP+ 2MP. The device is expected to come with a 6.6-inch display, 4,000 mAh battery, and Android 10 operating system. Besides, the smartphone is likely to come in two colors i.e green and violet, reports Mobile Indian.

The upcoming smartphone will be powered with the MediaTek Helio P22 processor backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is worth mentioning that most of the smartphones by the company feature the same combination. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to feature a 32MP front camera along with a Pop-up module. There will be a fingerprint scanner at the back, and it will have all standard options for connectivity.

Notably, the smartphone will be a third smartphone from the company in its S5-series. Earlier, the company launched the Infinix S5 and the S5 Lite smartphone. The smartphones are priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, Infinix is planning to launch smart TVs, smartwatches and portable speakers this year in India. "Our smart TV plans are under works for India. Globally, we have done some work around it," Anish Kapoor, CEO - Infinix India was quoted by Economic Times. Adding to that, "We will launch four new smartphones in the first half of 2020, which may include our entry into a new smartphone segment."

To recall, Kapoor informed Gizbot that they will bring more fitness bands in India. In fact, Infinix is not the one that is planning to launch smart television in the country. Companies like Realme and iTel are reportedly working in the same direction.

