    Infinix New Smartphone With Quad Cameras Teased On Flipkart : Launch Expected Soon

    By
    |

    Infinix the smartphone brand is being very aggressive in the Indian smartphone market and it seems it's not going to stop anytime soon. The company is launching a new smartphone almost every month in with all the new phone they are coming up with some good offerings. In the latest report, it has been spotted that the company is planning for yet another smartphone which is going to launch in the upcoming week. Here are the details of the smartphone.

    Infinix New Hot Series Smartphone Teased On Flipkart And Facebook

     

    According to Flipkart listing, the smartphone will be a part of Hot Series and the company has also teased the smartphone on its social media pages with a tag line saying, "Thoda extra is never Thoda in our country India! If you agree, share your opinion in the comments section!"

    Infinix is also using hashtags like #ThodaExtra #ComingSoon #InfinixIndia, on its Facebook official page.

    Coming to the specifications of the smartphone, the Flipkart listing revealed that the upcoming Infinx Hot Series phone will arrive with a powerful octa-core processor and dual camera setup at the front. The listing also revealed that the smartphone will be backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

    The smartphone will arrive with an IPS display along with a notch design like the iPhone X series. On the optical front, the smartphone houses a dual camera setup with the combination of 13MP +2MP on the rear. At the front, it houses 13+2MP for selfies and video calls.

     

    So far this much information about the smartphone is available in terms of specifications. The Infinix Hot smart will be launch in the upcoming week and it has been expected that the phone will be under 10K price category.

    Let's see what Infinix is going to bring to the table this time and at what price range.

    infinix smartphone new
