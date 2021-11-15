Infinix Note 11i Unveils New Smartphone But It Misses Out On 5G Support News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Hong Kong-based Infinix has unveiled a new model called the Infinix Note 11i. This new smartphone joins the Note 11 lineup joins the other devices in the series including the Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11S and has been unveiled in Nigeria. As usual, this smartphone is also priced reasonable similar to the other offerings it launched in the past.

In terms of pricing, the newly announced Infinix Note 11i is priced around $160 (approx. Rs. 12,000). As of now, there is no word regarding when this smartphone will be available in the other global markets including India. The Infinix Note 11i has been launched in three colors - Green, Black, and Blue and arrives in a single storage configuration.

Infinix Note 11i Specifications

Infinix Note 11i has been launched with a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The display has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and the screen-to-body ratio is 91 percent. Under its hood, the smartphone from the stable of Infinix uses an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which is clocked at 2GHz. This processor is teamed up with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

As mentioned above, the Infinix smartphone has been launched in a single storage configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage space as well. The connectivity aspects on board include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and 4G connectivity.

For imaging, the Infinix Note 11i makes use of a triple-camera arrangement at the rear comprising a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.79, a 2MP secondary portrait lens and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. This camera unit is accompanied by a quad-LED flash unit as well. At the front, the Infinix smartphone bestows a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Other highlights of the Infinix Note 11i include the company's proprietary XOS 7.6 UI based on Android 11, a USB Type-C port, GPS support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI noise reduction, and DTS audio processing. A 5000mAh battery fuels the smartphone with support for 18W fast charging technology.

