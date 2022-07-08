Infinix Note 12 5G To Launch In India Today; Zero Ultra Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Infinix, which is owned by Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings is gearing up to take the wraps off a powerful smartphone - the Infinix Note 12 5G. While this lineup already comprises a couple of devices that do not support 5G connectivity, the Note 12 5G makes a difference. In addition to 5G network support, it will also bundle a slew of other highlights.

Infinix Note 12 5G India Launch

Notably, the Infinix Note 12 5G will be launched in India today at 12 PM. Similar to the other models from the company, this offering will also be available exclusively via the online retailer Flipkart. It is also said to be affordable as the other Note 12 series smartphones despite its powerful specs.

From the existing reports and official teasers, the Infinix Note 12 5G is tipped to arrive with support for 12 5G bands. It might feature better specs than some of its predecessors as it is expected to be launched with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The screen is likely to be surrounded by minimal bezels and to feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera sensor. At the rear, it is likely to make use of a triple-camera setup at the rear positioned within a square model, which reminds us of the arrangement on some Poco smartphones

As of now, there is no word regarding the other aspects of the smartphone such as storage capacity, RAM and processor. We can get to know these details at the time of its launch in a couple of hours.

Infinix Zero Ultra Coming Soon

In the meantime, a report by TechYorker claims that another Infinix smartphone - the Infinix Zero Ultra is also nearing its launch in India. The report notes that the upcoming smartphone could be launched with the 180W fast charging tech called Thunder Charge. It is likely to charge the 4500mAh battery up to 50% in as quickly as four minutes.

It is noted that this will be a 4G smartphone and that it will be the most expensive smartphone in the company's Zero series and it could be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

