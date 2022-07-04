Infinix Note 12 5G Series India Launch For July 8; Pricing & Availability News oi-Akshay Kumar

Infinix Note 12 5G series of smartphones are all set to launch in the Indian market very soon. The company is planning to launch the new handsets in the country on July 8. Both of the devices will be arriving as 5G smartphones in the country. Let's have a look at their pricing and availability details for India.

Infinix Note 12 5G Is Officially Being Teased On Flipkart

The Infinix Note 12 5G has been officially teased by the brand's e-commerce portal Flipkart. The smartphone will be officially revealed by the website in the coming very soon. The company could launch two devices in the series including the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G. These are expected to carry a similar price as the previous smartphone in the series.

The Infinix Note 12 5G series is expected to arrive with 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED displays. The smartphones will offer minimal bezels around the screen and a waterdrop screen atop to house the selfie camera. There will also be three cameras on the back, which will be placed inside a large square module on the back.

As of now, there's no word regarding the processor, RAM, and storage variants of the upcoming Infinix Note 12 series smartphones. Previously, the brand introduced the 4G editions of the devices called the Infinix Note 12 and the Infinix Note 12 Turbo. Both arrived with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display offering full HD+ resolution and a color gamut of 100 percent DCI-P3. Software-wise, they boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

While the Infinix Note 12 4G is fuelled by the Helio G88 processor, the Note 12 Turbo utilizes the Helio G96 SoC. Both are equipped with 5,000 mAh batteries. The handsets are also being fitted with up to Android 12, triple rear cameras, and 33W fast charging support, all under just Rs. 13,000 price segment.

Infinix Note 12 4G Price In India, Color Variants

The Infinix Note 12 4G was recently launched in collaboration with the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the Infinix Note 12 is available for Rs. 11,999 for the base variant, the Note 12 Turbo's price is set at Rs. 14,999 for the sole model with 8GB of RAM and 1289GB of storage. The color variants of the series include Jewel Blue, Force Black, and Snowfall.

Best Mobiles in India