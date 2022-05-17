Infinix Note 12 VIP With 120W Charging, 108MP Camera Goes Official: Coming To India? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Infinix Note 12 VIP smartphone has been officially introduced by the company. The phone has arrived as the company's first handset to boast the 120W fast charging technology. Apart from this, the new Infinix phone also sports a high 120Hz refresh rate and a 108MP camera sensor. Apart from the Note 12 VIP, the brand has also introduced the Note 12 (G96).

Infinix Note 12 VIP's Battery Charges In Just 17 minutes

The Infinix Note 12 VIP flaunts the brand's 120W HyperCharge fast charging technology. This tech is claimed to fully charge the 4,500 mAh battery of the phone from zero to 100 percent in just 17 minutes. This makes it certainly one of the fastest charging smartphones on the market. The brand says that 10 minutes of charging the battery will offer six hours of gaming sessions and five hours of YouTube streaming.

The Infinix Note 12 VIP is claimed to have over 103 protection features. There are 18 thermal sensors, which constantly monitor the phone's temperature in real-time to ensure safe charging. The handset also has TUV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System certification.

Infinix Note 12 VIP Sports 120Hz Display, Helio G96 Ultra Gaming SoC

Moving on, the Infinix Note 12 VIP comes with an impressive 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The screenhas full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch-sampling rate to entice the gamers. There's also support for the DCI-P3 color gamut. The device also has a high 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the users will find the MediaTek Helio G96 Ultra Gaming processor. Software-wise, it boots XOS 10.6 that's based on Android 12.

The Infinix Note 12 VIP is packed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. The phone also supports the RAM expansion feature, which utilizes 5GB of internal memory to increase the RAM up to 13GB. The connectivity features of the device are standard including 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm headphone socket, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There's no support for 5G networks.

Infinix Note 12 VIP Gets An Impressive 108 Triple Camera Module

Infinix has fitted the Note 12 VIP with a large 108MP camera on the back. The main sensor is accompanied by a 13MP secondary lens, a 2MP depth snapper, and a laser autofocus sensor. The handset is capable of recording 2K videos at 30 fps and has 9-in-1 pixel binning technology to produce quality images. For selfies, there's a fixed focus 16MP camera.

Infinix Note 12 (G96) Is A Budget Offering With 33W Charging, Attractive Design

The Infinix Note 12 (G96) is a slightly upgraded version of the Note 12. The phone has an attractive body that measures just 7.8mm around the waist. The Helio G96 processor onboard the device is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. Other highlights include 50MP & 16MP rear cameras, 16MP selfie snapper, a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, and a 5,000 mAh 33W fast-charging battery.

Infinix Note 12 VIP, Note 12 (G96) Coming To India?

Infinix has scheduled an event in India on May 20 where it will be launching the Note 12 series. The officially confirmed models to launch on the date include the Infinix Note 12 and the Note 12 Turbo. However, it remains to be seen if the company will be showcasing the 120W charging-toting Note 12 VIP and the Note 12 (G96) at the event. We will find out soon.

In global markets, the Infinix Note 12 VIP will be available for $300 (~Rs. 23,300), while the Note 12 (G96) will set the consumers back by $200 (~Rs. 15,500).

