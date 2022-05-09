Infinix Note 12 Series India Launch Confirmed For May 20 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Infinix is gearing up to take the wraps off a new smartphone series in India. The talk is about the Infinix Note 12 series. It has been confirmed that the launch is slated for May 20 in the country. The lineup is expected to comprise three devices but the exact names of these devices remain unknown for now.

Recently, Infinix partnered with Marvel Studios for the launch of a limited edition model - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness variant of the Note 12 series of smartphones. Notably, the upcoming smartphones will be launched as the sequel to the yesteryear series - the Infinix Note 11 series.

Infinix Note 12 Series: What To Expect?

As per the existing reports, it is confirmed that the Infinix Note 12 series smartphones will be launched with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Also, the screen is said to have the Widevine L1 certification for streaming HD content on the OTT platforms. This smartphone series has been teased to support 33W fast charging technology.

However, the company has not teased if all the three smartphones in the upcoming Note 12 series will have the above-mentioned specs that were hinted by teasers. One of the teasers has confirmed that all the three Infinix Note 12 series smartphones could be launched with a rectangular camera setup at the rear. These smartphones are seen to arrive in Silver, Black and Blue color options.

When it comes to the special edition model, it will arrive in the Infinix Note 12 with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness-themed retail box. The smartphone is tipped to feature a Black back panel with the Marvel branding and Doctor Strange's 'spell circle' at the center. We can expect to see more goodies inside the box of this special edition model.

Lastly, the Infinix Note 12 series is confirmed to be available via the online retailer Flipkart. We will know more details regarding the upcoming Infinix smartphone series' launch in India at the event, which is slated for May 20. In the meantime, we might get to know more details but we need to wait for the same. Also, these devices could be affordable as the other models from the brand.

