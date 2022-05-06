Infinix Note Series Images Leak: 108MP Camera And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, the popular smartphone brand Infinix announced the launch of the Infinix Note 12. The device is expected to be launched in India sometime soon. Now, it is speculated that the company is all set to bring a new smartphone to the Note series. Even the leaked images of the mysterious smartphone have been leaked from an anonymous person.

Live Images Of Infinix Note Leak

The leaked images of an upcoming Infinix smartphone have been leaked by a reader of GSMArena. It does not show the smartphone's front but the rear design hints at a boxy form factor and the white color variant. The device in question appears to flaunt a huge camera block comprising a triple-camera setup alongside an LED flash module.

On the imaging front, the new Infinix Note series smartphone is tipped to flaunt a 108MP primary camera sensor with "12-24mm" text imprinted on it. This shows that the secondary sensor supports clicking ultra-wide shots. As of now, there is no clarity regarding the tertiary camera sensor of the device. Notably, the brand is not new to launching smartphones with 108MP Samsung ISOCELL H2 sensor as the Infinix Zero X Pro was the first one to arrive with this sensor.

Furthermore, the publication citing a source revealed that the upcoming smartphone could use an Helio G96 SoC and might get the support for 120W fast charging. The leaked images go on to state that there could be a SIM card slot at the left edge of the device while the right one appears to be barren of any controls. At the top, it appears to flaunt a microphone and a speaker grille while the bottom is seen to house a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port.

It looks like the leaked images belong to the Infinix Note 12 Pro that could have relatively better specs than the recently launched Infinix Note 12. While the other aspects of the smartphone remain unknown for now, we can get to know the complete details at the time of its launch, which could be slated for the coming weeks.

Best Mobiles in India