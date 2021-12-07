Infinix Hot 12, Infinix Note 12 Launch Tipped For Early 2022; Premium Upgrades Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Infinix is gearing up for several launches before the year ends. For one, the company is expanding into the laptop market in India. Apart from these, Infinix is also working on new smartphone series. The latest one spotted is the Infinix Hot 12 and the Infinix Note 12 series, which might launch early next year.

Infinix Hot 12, Note 12 Series Spotted

As the name suggests, the upcoming Infinix Hot 12 and the Infinix Note 12 comes as a successor to the Hot 11 and the Note 11 lineup. A report from Passionategeekz says the upcoming Infinix Hot 12 and the Infinix Note 12 series will launch sometime early next year.

Going into the details, the upcoming Infinix Hot 12 series will likely include three or four models. The report reveals model numbers of three devices, which are X665, X665B, and X6817. These phones are tipped to be the Infinix Hot 12i, Infinix Hot 12, and the Infinix Hot 12 Pro, respectively.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 12 series will include two models, as per the report. These were spotted with the model numbers X699 and X670, which are the Infinix Note 12 Pro and Note 12, respectively. Additionally, the report also mentioned another phone with the model number X6815, which is dubbed to be the Infinix Zero 5G smartphone.

Infinix Hot 12, Note 12 Series Launch: What To Expect?

Currently, there's not much information on the upcoming Infinix smartphone series. What's more, the launch timeline is also unclear. Presently, the company is all set to launch the Infinix INBook X1 and the INBook X1 Pro laptops in India tomorrow, December 8. The laptop range was announced in the Philippines first back in October.

Additionally, the company is also gearing up to launch the Infinix Note 11 and the Note 11S smartphones in India. These devices will likely arrive mid-December or certainly before the year ends. This launch timeline once again puts the Infinix Note 12 and Hot 12 series on hold.

Presently, there are no other leaks or official teasers of the Infinix Hot 12 or Note 12 series. Considering their model numbers are out, we can expect more leaks and data coming out in the following weeks.

