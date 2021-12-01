Infinix InBook X1 Series Laptops India Launch Date Out; Coming Under Rs. 40,000 Segment News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix InBook X1 series laptops have finally received the official launch date for the Indian market. The Flipkart listing has confirmed that the Infinix InBook X1 series laptops are launching on December 8 in the country. The series will include the standard InBook X1 and the InBook X1 Pro.

Infinix InBook X1 Series Features We Know So Far

We already know the features of the upcoming Infinix InBook X1 series as both models are already available in the international market. Also, the brand has already started teasing its arrival and Flipkart has listed key features of the upcoming laptops.

In terms of features, the Infinix InBook X1 series will come with a thin and metal body with an aircraft-grade aluminium finish. Upfront, the Infinix InBook X1 will have a 14-inch Full HD screen with 100% sRGB color gamut, 180-degree viewing angle, and 300nits brightness. It will measure 16.3mm in thickness and weigh 1.48 Kgs.

Also, the Infinix InBook X1 series will be available in three hardware configurations - 10th gen Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7. The Infinix laptops will come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe PCIE 3.0 SSD storage space. All models of the InBook X1 will run the latest Windows 11 OS.

For battery, the Infinix InBook X1 series will pack a 55Whr battery which is claimed to deliver 13 hours of video playback time. The 65W Type-C fast charger will take only 55 minutes to charge up to 70 percent battery.

Other features are confirmed to include backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and Ice Storm 1.0 cooling system to lower the temperature effectively. In terms of port, it will come with a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. Lastly, the Infinix InBook X1 series will support Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, an HD webcam, and DTS audio.

Infinix InBook X1 Series To Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000 In India

As per the Flipkart listing, the Infinix InBook X1 series will start in India at just Rs. 3X, XXX, which makes us believe that the laptops will come under Rs. 40,000, making it rival to the Realme Book Slim which is currently available for Rs. 46,999.

However, the Realme laptop comes with 11th gen processor and a lightweight design compared to the upcoming Infinix InBook X1 series. Additionally, the Infinix InBook X1 series laptops will be available via Flipkart in three vibrant color options namely - Noble Red, Starfall Grey, and Aurora Green.

Infinix Note 11 Series Also Coming?

Apart from the laptops, the brand is also bringing the Infinix Note 11 series handsets to the country. However, the launch date is yet to be announced. The brand will launch the standard Infinix Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11s in the country. The launch of the latter was recently teased by Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor who shared the retail box of the smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India