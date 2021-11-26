Infinix Note 11s India Launch Officially Teased; Coming Alongside Note 11, 11 Pro & INBook X1 Laptop News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Earlier this month, Infinix added a handset named the Note 11s to its newly launched Note 11 series. Now, the brand has confirmed the launch of the Note 11s in India. We already know Infinix is all set to announce the Note 11 and the 11 Pro smartphones along with the INBook X1 laptop next month in India. Now, it seems the launch event is also going to witness the Note 11s smartphone.

Infinix Note 11s India Launch Officially Teased

The launch of the handset has been teased by Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor who took to his Twitter handle to share the retail box of the upcoming Note 11s smartphone. Although the exact launch date has not been mentioned. We can safely assume the smartphone will join the same event scheduled for December.

Infinix Note 11s Features In India

We already know the features of the Note 11s as it is already available in the international market. The smartphone has a 6.95-inch IPS LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Moreover, the camera department is handled by a triple camera system along with a quad-LED flash which includes a 50MP main lens and a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. Other features include a 16MP front-facing sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout, 3GB of virtual RAM support, DTS Audio-powered dual speakers, a linear motor, and 3D graphene film for heat dissipation.

Additionally, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. Lastly, it comes with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Infinix Note 11s Expected Price In India

The phone carries a price tag of THB 6,999 (around Rs. 15,700). Considering this, we expect it will be a mid-range device and come under Rs. 20,000 segment in the country. Apart from the 5G connectivity, the smartphone is packed with all high-end features.

