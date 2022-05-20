Infinix Note 12 Series With AMOLED Display, 33W Fast Charging Introduced Under Rs. 15,000 News oi-Akshay Kumar

Infinix Note 12 series smartphones have made their debut in the Indian market. The company has introduced two new devices in the series including the Infinix Note 12 and the Note 12 Turbo. Both phones bring AMOLED screen panels, MediaTek Helio G series chipsets, triple primary cameras, up to Android 12, and 33W fast charging support under Rs. 13,000.

Infinix Note 12 Specifications, Features

The Infinix Note 12 sports a 6.7-inch display with an AMOLED panel, full HD+ resolution, and a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. The screen also features a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Powering the smartphone is the octa-core 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The device comes in two RAM and storage variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The handset also supports the RAM expansion feature that uses internal storage to expand the RAM.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 12 features a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth-sensing snapper, and an AI lens. There's a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video calling. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The 4G-enabled smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging technology. Software-wise, the phone boots Android 11-based XOS 10 out of the box. Dual stereo speakers with DTS audio are also onboard the device.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo Specifications, Features

As for the Infinix Note 12 Turbo, the phone has the same display as the vanilla Note 12. Under the hood, the device is fitted with a different MediaTek Helio G96 processor, which is a gaming-centric SoC. The smartphone comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device has a 10-layer Graphene cooling system.

Software-wise, the device boots XOS 10.6, which is based on Android 12. The device has a slim 7.9mm waistline and tips the scale at 185 grams. The Note 12 Turbo's camera, battery, and security features are similar to the Note 12.

Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo Price In India, Availability

The Infinix Note 12's price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB / 64GB variant. The higher-end 6GB / 128GB will set the buyers by Rs. 12,999. The Infinix Note 12 Turbo's sole variant will be available for Rs. 14,999. The Note 12 comes in Jewel Blue, Force Black, and Sunset Golden hues, while the Note 12 Turbo is being offered in Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue.

The Infinix Note 12 and the Note 12 Turbo will be available to buy exclusively on the e-commerce portal Flipkart from May 27. The company has partnered with Marvel for the new Note 12 series smartphones. The phones will come in special packaging with Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness engraving on the box. They will be available for up to Rs. 1,000 discount via Axis Bank cards.

Best Mobiles in India