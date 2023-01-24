Infinix Note 12i Microsite Goes Live On Flipkart: 6.7-inch AMOLED Display Smartphone Below ₹10,000? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Infinix confirmed it would launch the Infinix Note 12i tomorrow, January 25, 2023. The microsite for the Android smartphone has gone live on Flipkart. The teaser page mentions most of the specifications and even hints at the price of the Infinix smartphone. The Infinix Note 12i has already launched in Indonesia last year, but the Indian variant appears to have slight cosmetic variations. Let's take a look at all the available information about the Infinix Note 12i before it launches.

Infinix Note 12i Flipkart Microsite Goes Live

Infinix confirmed yesterday that its latest budget Android smartphone, the Infinix Note 12i, will officially arrive in India on January 25, 2023. The brand also mentioned there will be an exclusive offer from Reliance Jio with every purchase of the smartphone.

The Infinix Note 12i has received a dedicated microsite on Flipkart. The page mentions that the smartphone will run on XOS 12, based on Android 12. Interestingly, the smartphone has secured the Widevine L1 certification for assured Full HD streaming. The Infinix Note 12i is 7.8mm thick.

The teaser page also confirms the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The Infinix Note 12i will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The available RAM can be virtually extended up to 7GB using internal storage. The SoC has "Dar Link" and "Game Boost" technology for mobile gaming.

Infinix claims the Infinix Note 12i is equipped with a ten-layer cooling system for keeping the smartphone cool. However, the Helio G85 is not a chipset that can support high-end mobile gaming. Hence, the cooling system could be intended to keep the battery temperature in check during charging and usage. Speaking of battery, the Infinix Note 12i has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

The Infinix Note 12i has been confirmed to feature a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP primary lens. There's also a "Depth Lens" and an AI Lens, but the resolution of the lenses hasn't been confirmed. The smartphone has an 8MP camera on the front for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

Infinix Note 12i Price And Availability In India

Infinix launched the Infinix Note 12i (2022) in Indonesia in September last year. The smartphone is available in Alpine White, Force Black, and Metaverse Blue color options.

In Indonesia, the Infinix Note 12i is available with a price tag of IDR 2,199,000 (approx. ₹12,000) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Infinix has indicated that the smartphone will be priced under ₹10,000 in India. Needless to mention, at this price, the Infinix Note 12i could be the most affordable Android smartphone with a Full HD+ AMOLED screen.

