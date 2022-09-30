Infinix Note 12i 2022 With 6.7-inch AMOLED, Helio G85 Launched News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Infinix has added a new budget smartphone, Infinix Note 12i 2022, to its Note series of smartphones. The new smartphone is essentially a refreshed version of the Infinix Note 12i that went on sale earlier this year. The Infinix Note 12i 2022 version brings a major improvement in the display department as it replaces the LCD panel with an AMOLED screen. Let's have a look at what else it offers.

Infinix Note 12i 2022: Specifications, Features

The Infinix Note 12i 2022 measures 164.47 × 76.6 × 7.8mm, which suggests it has gotten smaller and slimmer than its predecessor. The rear design is similar but the camera island has got some revisions. The camera island is smaller than before and the camera sensor positioning is a bit different in this iteration.

The major talking point of this smartphone is its display. It flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device carries the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor from its predecessor. Infinix has employed a 3D 6-layer graphene cooling system to prevent the processor from overheating during intensive tasks. It is equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded further by up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

In terms of camera, the Infinix Note 12i 2022 comes with a triple camera setup at the rear comprising a 50MP primary snapper, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI sensor. There's an 8MP sensor housed in the teardrop notch at the front for selfie aficionados.

Some other notable features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dedicated microSD card slot, 4G VoLTE, stereo speakers with DTS Audio, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port, among others. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support. It runs on XOS 10.6 based on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Infinix Note 12i 2022: Price, Availability

The Infinix Note 12i 2022 comes at a starting price of 2,299,000 Indonesian rupiah, which is about ₹12,500 Indian rupees. It comes in Force Black, Alpine White, and Metaverse Blue colorways in the Indonesian market. There's no word about its launch in India yet.

