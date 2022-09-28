Just In
Infinix Zero 20 With 60MP OIS Seflie Camera Goes On Sale
Infinix has taken the wraps off its latest mid-range smartphone, the Infinix Zero 20. There were a lot of rumors floating around regarding a 60MP OIS stabilized selfie camera phone for the past few days. As it turns out, the Infinix Zero 20 is the selfie monster from the Chinese company. The smartphone was tipped to launch on October 5, 2022, along with the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G, but is already on sale on Aliexpress. Let's have a look at what it offers.
Infinix Zero 20: Specifications, Features
The Infinix Zero 20 comes boasts an industrial design with a flat panel and flat sides. There's a rectangular color blended camera island at the rear that houses the triple camera setup. It gets a dreadful teardrop notch on the display, which makes it look like a device from 2018.
The device flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display panel with a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Infinix Zero 20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is a refreshed version of the Helio G96 built on a significantly efficient 6nm fabrication process. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Cameras are the mainstay of this device as it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfie addicts, there's a large 60MP front-facing shooter with OIS and dual-LED flash.
Some other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and USB Type-C port, among others. The Infinix Zero 20 packs in a 4500mAh battery under its hood coupled with 45W fast charging support. It will come preloaded with XOS 12 skin based on the Android 12 operating system.
Infinix Zero 20: Price, Availability
The Infinix Zero 20 is listed for a price of ₹21,250. It is available to purchase via Aliexpress and comes in gold and gray colorways. There's no word about its India launch yet.
