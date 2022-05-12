Infinix Note 12i Unveiled With 5000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last month, Infinix announced the launch of new smartphones in the Note 12 series. Now, the company has launched a new handset in the lineup - the Infinix Note 12i. The launch is limited to select markets. The smartphone has down-graded specs as compared to the Note 12 despite the identical design of both smartphones.

Infinix Note 12i Specifications

The Infinix Note 12i has an enormous 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The screen features an HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Notably, the screen is relatively smaller than the display on the Infinix Note 11i, which features a 6.95-inch LCD panel.

Under its hood, the Infinix smartphone makes use of a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM alongside support for 3GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of internal storage space. Also, the device runs Android 12 topped with XOS 10.6, the company's custom ROM.

For imaging, the Infinix Note 12i bestows a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor. The features of the camera module include a third AI lens, Ultra Night Mode, HDR, PDF, portrait mode, and support for 2K video recording at 30fps. At the front, it houses an 8MP selfie camera with a dual-LED flash.

The other goodies of the Infinix Note 12i include a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, dual stereo speakers alongside DTS Audio support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Infinix Note 12i Price And Availability

The Infinix Note 12i has been launched in Kenya right now. It is priced at KES 20,500 (approx. Rs. 13,500). The device has been launched in three color options, including Jewel Blue, Force Black, and Sunset Golden. As of now, there is no word regarding the availability of the smartphone in the global markets. If the device comes to the Indian market, then we can get to know the competition that the device will face from other brands such as Redmi, Realme and more dominating the budget market segment.

