Infinix Note 4, Hot 4 Pro get Rs. 1,000 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

It is raining discounts and offers everywhere. Now, Infinix Mobile, the brand that recently launched two new smartphones in India has also come up with a luring discount.

The Infinix Note 4 and Hot 4 Pro smartphones were launched at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 7,499 and are exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. Now, these smartphones have got a discount of Rs. 1,000 that takes their pricing down to Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 6,499. This discount comes during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and is applicable between September 21 and September 24 only. In addition to the Rs. 1,000 discount, there is an extra 10% instant discount on using SBI credit and debit cards.

Both the Infinix smartphones support 4G VoLTE and have two dedicated SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage support up to 128GB. These phones have a fast fingerprint sensor that will help in unlocking the device, taking photos, answering phone calls and browsing through the gallery.

To refresh on the specifications, the Infinix Note 4 bestows a 5.7-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass at the front. The device flaunts a metal back that gives a stylish and sleek look. Running on Android Nougat OS topped with XOS UI, the device has an octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. There is a 13MP main camera with dual LED flash and PDAF and an 8MP selfie camera with soft LED flash. The device gets fueled by a 4300mAh battery with the XCharge fast charging technology that can charge the device up to 75% in just one hour.

When it comes to the Infinix Hot 4 Pro, the smartphone flaunts a 5.5-inch HD 720p display and gets powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage space. This device runs on Android Marshmallow with the company's interface as in the Infinix Note. For imaging, there is a 13MP main camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie snapper also with flash. This smartphone has a 4000mAh battery also with support for fast charging.