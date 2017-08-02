Infinix Note 4 and Hot 4 Pro launched in India at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,999

Infinix, a Hong Kong-based company has marked its entry into the Indian market with the launch of two smartphones in the budget price range. Well, Infinix Hot 4 Pro and Note 4 have been launched at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,999.

The Infinix is a 5.5-inch smartphone based on the dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS while the Infinix Note 4 is a 5.7-inch device that runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. Both the smartphones support dedicated dual SIM and 4G VoLTE connectivity. Both these devices have a fingerprint sensor on board and 13MP rear cameras as well.

Let's take a look at the details of these Infinix phones from here.

Infinix Hot 4 Pro The Infinix Hot 4 Pro smartphone boasts of a 5.5-inch HD 720p display and is powered by a quad-core 64-bit 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 SoC with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card. Based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, this smartphone has a 13MP camera at its rear accompanied with LED flash and a 5MP selfie snapper also with LED flash. The device has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, USB OTG support and a 4000mAh battery with fast charging. Infinix Note 4 The other device - Infinix Note 4, flaunts a larger 5.7-inch FHD 1080p display and employs a 1.3GHz octa-ocre MediaTek MT6753 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity that can be expanded further up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card. Unlike the Hot 4 Pro smartphone, this one runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It features an identical 13MP sensor at its rear with LED flash. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor. The other goodies on board the Note 4 include similar connectivity features and a more capacious 4300mAh battery with fast charging. Price and availability The Infinix Hot 4 Pro is priced at Rs. 7,499 and will go on sale starting from August 3 midnight exclusively via Flipkart. This device has been launched in Quartz Black, Magic Gold, and Bordeaux Red color variants. The Infinix Note 4 has been launched at Rs. 8,999 and the sale debuts on August 3 at 12PM exclusively via Flipkart. This one will be available in Milan Black, Champagne Gold, and Ice Blue color variants.