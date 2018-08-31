Infinix Note 5 First sale in India today: Price, specs, and offers

Infinix Note 5 is all set to go on its first ever sale today in India at 12 pm IST. The smartphone will go on flash sale via Flipkart. So if you are looking for an affordable smartphone with stocked Android One, then this is a good chance to grab the phone in its first sale.

Infinix is a Hong Kong-based smartphone maker, and the company has launched the Infinix Note 5 to take on Xiaomi's Note 5 series. The smartphone doesn't come with the notch display, but it does have AI-optimized features along with camera tweaks and power optimization.

Infinix Note 5 sale: Price and offers

The Infinix Note 5 will go on sale starting today for Rs 9,999. As we know it is a Flipkart exclusive, which means you will get the smartphone only on Flipkart. The smartphone comes in Berlin Gray, Ice Blue, and Milan Black color options.

The smartphone comes with an MRP of Rs 10,999, but e-commerce website is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders will be able to avail 5 percent extra discount on the phone. You can also purchase the smartphone for No Cost EMIs option from HDFC credit cards and selected debit cards starting at Rs 1,111 per month.

Buyers with ICICI bank credit card with EMI option will also get an additional 5 percent discount on their purchase. Jio users will get a cashback of Rs 2,200 along with an additional 50GB b4G data.

Infinix Note 5 specifications

The Infinix Note 5 comes with a 5.99-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display, with a resolution of 1080x2160 and aspect ratio of 18:9 and 500nits with massive 85% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor clubbed with 2.0Ghz GPU- ARM Mali G71. It equipped with 8 ARM Cortex A53 CPU cores for superior performance.

The smartphone is backed by two RAM and storage variant, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage and the second one with 4GB of RAM 64GB of onboard storage. You can also expand the memory up to 128GB via a microSD card.