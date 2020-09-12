Infinix Note 8 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Appears On Geekbench News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix seems to have a new smartphone called the Infinix Note 8 in its store. Recently, the smartphone has been spotted on the NBTC certification website via MySmartPrice. The handset has also made an appearance on the Geekbench database website, suggesting some features.

Infinix Note 8 Features

The Infinix Note 8 with model number Infinix X692 has recently been certified as per an image of the NBTC certification. Further, it has been mentioned the handset will support the 4G network. Besides, the certification has not revealed anything about the phone.

On the other hand, the Geekbench database website has shared some key specifications including processor, RAM details. According to the image of the Geekbench database, the handset has scored 373 and 1,295 in the single-core test and multi-core test respectively.

The phone will get its power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM. Coming to the software, it will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. Other details are still under wraps. We will expect to get more information in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 7 India launch has confirmed for September 16. The Infinix Note 7 already official in Nigeria which is priced at NGN 89,500 (roughly Rs. 18,000). So, we can expect the upcoming Infinix Note 8 will also come at a similar price point. Speaking of features, the Infinix Note 7 has a 6.95-inch full-HD+ display and packs the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC coupled with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

The 128GB native storage is further expandable via a microSD card. The Infinix Note 7 features a quad-camera setup which comprises a 48MP primary sensor, depth, macro, and low light sensor. The handset includes a 16MP selfie shooter. Lastly, it packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

