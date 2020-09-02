Infinix Note 7 India Launch Scheduled For September 16 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix introduced the Infinix Note 7 alongside the Note 7 Lite in April. Now, the company has confirmed the India launch of the Infinix Note 7 via a teaser video. The launch will take place on September 16 and it will go on sale via Flipkart.

The handset is priced at NGN 89,500 in Nigeria (roughly Rs. 18,000). We can expect the India price tofall under Rs.20,000. The color options of the handset will include black, blue, and green. As the Infinix Note 7 is already official, the features of the device are also known.

Infinix Note 7: Specifications

Speaking of the features, the Infinix Note 7 flaunts a 6.95-inch full-HD+(1,640 X 720 pixel) display with a punch-hole design. The company has used the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC to power the handset which is coupled with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. The 128GB onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card. The phone ships with Android 10 OS based on XOS 6.0 custom skin.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 7 offers a quad-camera setup which is equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and lastly a low light video camera. The device gets a 16MP shooter for taking selfies and videos.

There is a 5,000 mAh battery along with 18W fast-charging support. The sensors onboard include a rear fingerprint sensor, G-sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor. For connectivity, it supports include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

At this price point, the other smartphone brands like Realme, Motorola offer high-end features. However, Infinix has also packed decent features including a huge battery that claims to offer up four days of battery life on a single charge. Besides, it comes with a quad rear camera along with a 48MP main lens. The handset is expected to compete against the Galaxy M21. However, Galaxy M21 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery.

