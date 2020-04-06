ENGLISH

    Infinix Note 7, Note 7 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras, Punch-Hole Display Announced

    By
    |

    As teased earlier, the smartphone brand Infinix has unveiled two new offerings - the Note 7 and Note 7 Lite. As the name indicates, the Infinix Note 7 Lite is a toned-down variant of Note 7 featuring a quad-camera module at its rear, a punch-hole display and other notable highlights.

    Infinix Note 7, Note 7 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras Announced

     

    For now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the Infinix Note 7 and Infinix Note 7 Lite. The complete specifications and features of both these smartphones are listed on the official website. Apart from that, we are yet to get an official announcement regarding the pricing and availability details. And, we need to wait to know what Infinix has got in store for its users.

    Infinix Note 7 Specifications

    Detailing on the specifications of the Infinix Note 7, this smartphone makes use of a 6.95-inch HD+ IPS LCD Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5%, and a punch-hole cutout. Under its hood, the Infinix smartphone employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space along with support for expandable storage space.

    For imaging, the Infinix Note 7 features a quad-camera setup at its rear. This camera module comprises a 48MP primary camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a fourth low-light video camera. This camera module is assisted by a quad-LED module as well. The other aspects of the smartphone include a capacious 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, Android 10 OS topped with the company's XOS 6.0 UI and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    Infinix Note 7 Lite Specifications

    On the other hand, the Infinix Note 7 Lite bestows a smaller 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD Infinity-O display with a similar resolution, aspect ratio and screen-to-body ratio as its bigger kin. The smartphone also has a punch-hole cutout to house the 8MP selfie camera sensor. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

     

    Running Android 10 topped with XOS 6.0, the Infinix Note 7 Lite comes with a similar camera arrangement, battery, and other aspects as Note 7. The only difference is that there is no fast charging support on this device.

    What We Think

    Given that Infinix has launched two new smartphones, the Infinix Note 7 and Infinix Note 7 Lite, we are yet to see when these smartphones will be launched in India. As the company prices its devices in the affordable market segment, we can expect the same from these two smartphones as well.

    Read More About: infinix news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 9:55 [IST]
