Infinix To Launch Note 7 With 5,000mAh Battery In September In India

Infinix has recently added a new smartphone in its Note series. The Infinix Note 7 is available in Nepal and Nigeria. However, the company is now planning to launch the smartphone in India in the second week of September.

Infinix Note 7: Expected Price, Availability, And Colours

The device is likely to be available on Flipkart and is expected to be under Rs. 20,000 as it is priced at NGN 89,500 in Nigeria (which means close to Rs. 18,000). The Infinix Note 7 smartphone will be available in three colour options- black, blue, and green.

Infinix Note 7 Specifications And Features

The Infinix Smart 7 flaunts a 6.95-inch HD+ display along with a 20:5:9 aspect ratio. The Infinix Note 7 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor. The Note 7 comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while another variant has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of in-house storage. Then, there is a 3-in-1 card slot and a microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, the Infinix Note 7 has a quad-camera at the back panel. It has a 48MP camera and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, you'll get a 16MP camera along with a dual flashlight. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery along with an 18W charger and runs Android 10 OS. It also has a fingerprint scanner and face recognition for security. On the connectivity front, the Infinix Note 7 includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and dual-SIM with 4G support.

Meanwhile, the company is reportedly planning to bring two smartphones on September 7, 2020. The Infinix Zero 8 and the 8i smartphones were listed on the Google Play Console listing The listing claims that the smartphone is said to have the MediaTek G90 processor along with 8GB of RAM. It will have a 64MP camera, 4,000 mAh battery, and priced between Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 15,000. It will have a Type-C charging port.

