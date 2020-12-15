Infinix Plans To Launch 5-6 Smartphones In H1 2021 News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching nine smartphones in India, Transsion Holdings brand Infinix is all set to launch a new handset called the Smart HD 2021 tomorrow (December 16, 2020). Besides, the company is planning to launch dozens of products in the first half of the next year. While speaking to Gizbot company's CEO, Anish Kapoor, exclusively informed the product line up for the next year.

"We have launched several smartphones this year along with smart television in two sizes and now we are planning to bring five to six products in the first half of the year," Kapoor said. He added that " We are also planning to bring two to three smart televisions during the same period."

In addition, Anish informed us that the company is likely to bring devices between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 20,000 range. Apart from launching products, the company is expected to focus on social and digital marketing.

In competition with other brands, especially with other brands that have launched televisions in the affordable segment, Anish replied that "There is enough space for everyone in the market. It is the value proposition you bring to the table because all consumers are not looking for one thing and our smart televisions come with unique design along with eye-care technology, which makes us different from others."

Infinix X1 Smart Android TV Launched

Coming to the newly launched products, the company has launched smart television with 32-inch and 43-inch variants. The X1 series of Android smart televisions are priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The smart televisions will be available on Flipkart from December 18, 2020.

Furthermore, the 32-inch model comes with 20W speakers, whereas the 43-inch features 24W speakers. It also comes with apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more. The smart television also has Google Assistant and a built-in Chromecast feature.

