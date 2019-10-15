ENGLISH

    Infinix S5 With In-Display 32MP Selfie Camera, Super Cinema Display launched In India

    By
    |

    Infinix has expanded its S series with the launch of S5 in India. The latest smartphone in the S series comes with a Super Cinema display which is capable of enhancing the viewing experience. Moreover, the Infinix S5 features a punch-hole design, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio display, and a lot more. Here are the details:

    Infinix S5 With In-Display 32MP Selfie Camera launched in India

     

    Infinix S5 Specifications

    The Infinix S5 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 9.0 Pie on top of XOS 5.5. The smartphone is equipped by a 6.6-inch HD+ Super Cinema IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen carries a resolution of 720x1600 pixels, and also has 3D Unibody Glass design.

    Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Helio P22 processor, clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. You can also expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

    Infinix S5 comes with an AI-enabled 16MP quad rear camera setup with the combination of 5MP wide lens, super macro lens and depth sensor. The wide-angle lens is capable of delivering FOV of 114 degrees. It also has the capability of shooting videos in wide-angle mode. The smartphone also sports a quad-LED flash for low light conditions.

    Besides, the S5 comes with embedded with Google Lens which will allow users to search what they see by placing a camera on it. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 32MP AI-enabled in-display selfie camera. It also supports high-quality video recording at 1080p at 30fps.

    The company claims that the Infinix S5 is capable of delivering up to 18.82 hours of 4G Talk-time, 32 hours of music playback, 13.4 hours of web surfing, 11 hours of gaming, and 31 days Standby time.

    The Infinix S5 is launched with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 and the phone will be available on Flipkart from October 21 in Quetzal Cyan and Violet color options.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
