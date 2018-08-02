Infinix Smart 2 with dual 4G VoLTE and Face Unlock launched starting Rs. 5,999

Infinix has announced the launch of a new smartphone called Smart 2. This is the latest smartphone to be launched in the company's Smart series. The device is priced starting Rs. 5,999 and comes with interesting features such as Face Unlock as seen on many other smartphones launched in the recent times.

The smartphone has been launched in four color variants such as City Blue, Bordeaux Red, Serene Gold and Sandstone Black. The company has launched the Smart 2 in two variants - base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space priced at Rs. 5,999 and the high-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 6,999. This device will be available exclusively via Flipkart starting August 15.

Infinix Smart 2 specifications

The Infinix Smart 2 bestows a 5.45-inch HD+ curved glass display with a resolution 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. At its core, this smartphone comes with a 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit MediaTek MT6739 SoC with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU. Both the storage variants of the smartphone support expandable storage space up to 128GB using a dedicated microSD card.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with XOS 3.3, this Infinix smartphone has dual-SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and Face Unlock. The devices lacks a fingerprint sensor but the Face Unlock feature is touted to unlock the phone in 0.3 seconds.

The smartphone bestows a 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash and f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera also with a dual LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. The device gets the power from a 3050mAh battery.

Commenting on the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India said, "As India is undergoing rapid technology changes with 4G LTE expected to be adopted by 85% of the Indian market by 2018, hence, there is a pressing need in the market for Dual-VoLTE smartphones in the budget segment. We at Infinix have a clear goal in mind of bringing exceptional devices across all price segments which empowers our customers with premium smartphone experience sans the premium pricing. SMART 2 is a validation of the same."

Competition with rivals

Infinix's latest smartphone comes with all the trending features such as a FullView display with 18:9 display, a dedicated selfie flash, dual 4G VoLTE and other aspects all within a budget. Eventually, this latest smartphone could suit the requirements of all users looking for a feature-rich budget smartphone.