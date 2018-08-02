Infinix to launch new smartphone in India today: Watch the live stream from here

After launching its Hot 6 Pro last month in India, Infinix is gearing up to unveil its another smartphone in the Indian market today. The company has teased a new device through a landing page on e-commerce site Flipkart. The teaser states "India ka Naya Smartphone".

The device is scheduled to unveiled at 3:00 pm today and the company will also do a live stream of the entire event through its official YouTube channel. You can watch the live streaming here.

While the specification of the smartphone hasn't been disclosed yet, but the landing page does reveal few things about the upcoming phone. One of the highlights of the device is stated to be its display. So we can safely expect that the phone will boast an HD+ or a full HD+ display along with an aspect ratio of tall 18:9.

Flipkart teaser also indicated that the smartphone will feature a good selfie camera. The smartphone will also be coming with a single rear camera, which appears to be equipped with dual-LED flash. The teaser also disclosed that the smartphone will come with dual-SIM slots, out of which one looks like a hybrid slim slot.

The price of the upcoming smartphone hasn't been disclosed yet, but the phone is confirmed to be a Flipkart exclusive much like any other Infinix smartphone.