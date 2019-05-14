ENGLISH

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus Mocha Brown variant launched: Price, specification & more

    The Camera is equipped with an advanced AI feature and it is powered by the latest Android Pie 9.0 operating system.

    By
    |

    Infinix has announced a new color variant Mocha Brown for Smart 3 Plus for Rs 6,999. The newly launched variant will be introduced in a flash sale from 14th May midnight onwards on Flipkart.

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus Mocha Brown variant launched in India

     

    The Infinix Smart 3 Plus features a 13MP+2MP triple rear camera with a dedicated low light Sensor and a dual led flash. The Camera is equipped with an advanced AI feature and it is powered by the latest Android Pie 9.0 operating system.

    Smart 3 Plus has a 6.21" HD+ Drop Notch display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, 269ppi pixel density, 500nits brightness, and 2.5D curved glass. It has 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.

    It comes with 3500mAh battery along with AI Smart power saving which gives a full day power back-up to the device. Despite its big battery, the smartphone is just 7.8mm thin and weighs only 148gm. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature for enhanced security.

    Smart 3 Plus was launched last month and is available in, Midnight Black and Sapphire Cyan. The phone offers a smooth and faster software experience with XOS 5.0 Cheetah layer that boosts the latest Android Pie 9.0 OS's operational capabilities and offers an optimized User Interface.

    For gaming enthusiasts, the phone has a 'Game Boost feature' that allows the entire CPU resources to be dedicated to a particular game for a seamless experience. With Infinix, users can also multi-task easily by having 2 apps run simultaneously using multi-window functionality. Its Smart photo cleaner tool, auto detects duplicate, blurry and dark pictures to delete them.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 23:57 [IST]
