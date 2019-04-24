Infinix Smart 3 Plus top features: Triple rear cameras, waterdrop notch and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Infinix Smart 3 Plus carries the credits of being the most affordable smartphone with triple rear cameras in the market.

Infinix, a Transsion Holdings backed brand has launched a new smartphone in the Indian market. The Chinese brand has launched Infinix Smart 3 Plus budget smartphone. The latest affordable device by the company packs some trending features such as waterdrop style notch display and a triple lens rear camera setup, etc.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus top features

Here, we have listed the top features of this smartphone priced at Rs. 6,999. It will go on sale from April 30 exclusively via Flipkart.

Triple rear cameras: The major highlight of the Infinix Smart 3 Plus is its triple-lens rear camera module. The rear camera setup packs a 13MP lens, a 2MP lens and one low light sensor. The camera offers various features such as AI Bokeh, AI beauty mode etc. The primary camera setup at the rear is accompanied by an LED flash for low light imaging.

Waterdrop notch display: The Infinix Smart 3 Plus comes with a 6.21-inch display panel which offers an HD+ screen resolution. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and features a waterdrop notch on top to accommodate the selfie camera. The notch houses an 8MP camera for video calling and selfies. It comes with pre-installed AR stickers.

Triple card slots: The device offers a storage space of 32GB which could be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Also, there are dedicated dual SIM card slots.

Other features

Besides these, the device runs on an entry-segment MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, under its hood. The Infinix Smart 3 Plus comes with 2GB RAM to take care of the multitasking. The connectivity aspects of the device include a support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, ad dual SIM connectivity. For charging and data transfers, the device is equipped with a microUSB port. Backing up the Infinix Smart 3 Plus is a 3,500mAh battery unit.