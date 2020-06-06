ENGLISH

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus Key Features Revealed Via Google Play Console

    By
    |

    Infinix is an emerging brand in the budget smartphone segment. The Transsion Holdings-backed brand recently refreshed its affordable lineup with the launch of Infinix Hot 9 and the Hot 9 Pro in India. Now, it seems that the company is gearing up for another launch as a new handset by the company has been spotted at Google Play Console. Details are as follows:

    The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is the suggested handset under development. It has visited the Google Play Console where some of its key features have been tipped. As per the listing, the upcoming device will be another entry-level offering which will be using the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor for multitasking.

    The handset is further listed with 3GB RAM, but its storage capacity is not yet disclosed. Also, there is no word if the device will launch in single or multiple configurations. The device will boot on Android 10 OS and is likely to offer an in-house custom UI.

    Additionally, the Google Play Console listing of the Inifinix Smart 4 Plus suggests an HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixels resolution. While the display size and type are not revealed, it is said to offer a 320 DPI pixel density. It remains to be seen if it sports a punch-hole or waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

    We are yet to get the details on other key features such as the camera and battery specifications. Considering the device will arrive as a budget offering, the presence of a triple-lens camera module can't be ruled out.

    Also, we can expect the handset to be powered by at least a 4,000 mAh battery unit. The remaining details are likely to be revealed in the coming days. Infinix is yet to announce the official launch date of Smart 4 Plus in India and other markets. However, we can expect some details in the coming days.

    Read More About: infinix news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 16:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2020

