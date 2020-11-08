Infinix Smart 4 To Go On First Sale Today At 12PM Via Flipkart: Price, Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix Smart 4 will go on its first sale today (November 8) at 12 PM (noon) via Flipkart. The phone is available in four color options - Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet, and a single storage configuration. Key features of the Infinix Smart 4 include a dual rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, and a large 6,000 mAh battery.

Infinix Smart 4 Price In India And Sale Offers

The Infinix Smart 4 is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Interested consumers can grab the handset today at 12 PM (noon) via Flipkart. Sale options on Flipkart for the Infinix Smart 4 include 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card.

Besides, there is a 10 percent off on Federal Bank Debit cards and 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. No cost EMIs are also available on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card.

Is Infinix Smart 4 Worth Buying?

For budget-conscious buyers, the Infinix Smart 4 will be a good pick. When it comes to features, the Infinix Smart 4 has a 6.82-inch HD+ (1640 x 720 pixels) Incell IPS display with a Dot Notch design. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The phone comes with 32GB of onboard storage, expandable via a microSD card.

For software, the Infinix Smart 4 runs on Android 10 Go edition with the company's custom XOS 6.2 on top. In terms of imaging, the handset has a dual-rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary shooter and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has an 8MP camera in the front.

Further, it packs a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 10W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

