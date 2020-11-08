Just In
Don't Miss
- News Obama, World leaders congratulate Joe Biden on historic victory
- Movies Police File Case Against Delhi YouTuber For Cheating ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ Owner
- Sports Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas sets up title clash Trailblazers
- Education Chhattisgarh CG NEET UG Counselling 2020 Begins, Register At cgdme.co.in
- Finance US Election Results: Joe Biden Gains Majority Votes To Become The New President
- Lifestyle 11 Symptoms Of Diabetes In Children And Teenagers
- Automobiles CEAT To Supply Tyres For The Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Here Are All The Details
- Travel Awesome Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Winter Season
Infinix Smart 4 To Go On First Sale Today At 12PM Via Flipkart: Price, Offers
Infinix Smart 4 will go on its first sale today (November 8) at 12 PM (noon) via Flipkart. The phone is available in four color options - Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet, and a single storage configuration. Key features of the Infinix Smart 4 include a dual rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, and a large 6,000 mAh battery.
Infinix Smart 4 Price In India And Sale Offers
The Infinix Smart 4 is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Interested consumers can grab the handset today at 12 PM (noon) via Flipkart. Sale options on Flipkart for the Infinix Smart 4 include 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card.
Besides, there is a 10 percent off on Federal Bank Debit cards and 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. No cost EMIs are also available on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card.
Is Infinix Smart 4 Worth Buying?
For budget-conscious buyers, the Infinix Smart 4 will be a good pick. When it comes to features, the Infinix Smart 4 has a 6.82-inch HD+ (1640 x 720 pixels) Incell IPS display with a Dot Notch design. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The phone comes with 32GB of onboard storage, expandable via a microSD card.
For software, the Infinix Smart 4 runs on Android 10 Go edition with the company's custom XOS 6.2 on top. In terms of imaging, the handset has a dual-rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary shooter and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has an 8MP camera in the front.
Further, it packs a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 10W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,798
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900
-
39,999