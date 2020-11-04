Infinix Smart 4 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India; Sale Set For November 8 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix has announced its latest entry-level Infinix Smart 4 smartphone in India. The handset features an eye-catching gem-cut texture finish at the backside and includes a huge 6,000 mAh battery, dual-rear lens, and much more. The handset claims to offer up to 38 hours of talk time and 31 days of standby time. Taking about the competition, the handset will be up against the recently launched Micromax In 1B which is also available at the same price tag.

Infinix Smart 4 Price And Sale Date

The price of the Infinix Smart 4 price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The phone comes with Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet colors and will go on sale starting November 8 through Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 4: Specifications

Running Android 10 Go edition with the company's custom XOS 6.2 on top, the handset flaunts a 6.82-inch HD+ (1640 x 720 pixels) Incell IPS display with a Dot Notch design. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The 32GB onboard storage can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Infinix Smart 4 packs a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging technology. For optics, there are two sensors on the rear panel including a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a depth sensor. Upfront, you get an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash. It also supports AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, Wide Selfie. Further, the camera features of the handset include Auto Scene Detection, Custom Bokeh, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, AR Animoji, and more.

The phone also gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. Lastly, the handset sports a rear-positioned fingerprint sensor and it measures 171.82 x 77.96 x 8.9mm dimensions and weighs 207 grams.

Should You Buy?

With a massive battery and a large display, the Infinix Smart 4 can be a good choice for an asking price of Rs. Rs. 6,999. However, you can now get only 2GB RAM options. The company might launch another variant in the future.

