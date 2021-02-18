Just In
Infinix Smart 5 With 6,000 mAh Battery Flipkart Sale Live: Should You Buy?
Infinix Smart 5 that debuted last week is all set to kickstart sales today (February 18). The smartphone launched power-packed features like the last 6,000 mAh battery and the Cinematic Drop Notch display with an HD+ resolution. The Infinix Smart 5 comes with an affordable price tag of under Rs. 10,000, which can be purchased starting today.
Infinix Smart 5 Sale Price, Offers
The Infinix Smart 5 can be purchased on Flipkart and there are a couple of discount offers for it. The smartphone comes in a single model of 2GB RAM paired with 32GB storage, costing Rs. 7,199. The Flipkart exclusive smartphone has several first-sale offers. For one, buyers can get 40 Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,000.
These Jio vouchers are Rs. 50 each and can be availed on prepaid recharge of Rs. 349. Additionally, buyers can also get partner brand coupons worth Rs. 2,000 on purchasing the Infinix Smart 5. The phone comes in several color options -- Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, Purple, and Aegean Blue.
Infinix Smart 5 Features
The new Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch HD+ cinematic Drop Notch display and a 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone draws power from the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.
The Infinix Smart 5 packs a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and an AI lens. For selfies, there's an 8MP shooter in the front. The camera sensors are enabled with features like slow-motion, LED flash, and so on. It comes with the usual connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5, and so on.
One of the key highlights of the Infinix Smart 5 is the 6,000 mAh battery. The company notes it can offer a standby time of more than 50 days. The battery can last 53 hours of 4G talk time, 23 hours of continuous video playback, 155 hours of music playback, 14 hours of gaming, and 23 hours of web surfing.
If you're looking for a budget smartphone with a durable battery, the Infinix Smart 5 makes a good choice.
