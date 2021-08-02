Just In
Infinix Smart 5A Android Go Smartphone Launched In India; Price, Full Specs, Availability
Infinix has launched a new Smart series smartphone in India. The latest model to join the company's;s budget smartphone portfolio is the Smart 5A. The company had introduced the standard Smart 5 earlier this year. The new model is the trimmed down version with Android 11 (Go Edition), an HD+ display, and a big 6,000 mAh battery. How much the new handset is priced at and what all bundled offers do you get? Read on to know:
Infinix Smart 5A Key Specifications
The Infinix Smart 5A has been launched with the Helio A20 processor. The quad-core MediaTek processor has a base frequency of 1.8GHz and PowerVR GE GPU support. The device has been launched in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. There is external microSD card support as well.
Infinix has packed the Smart 5A with a 6.52-inch display which offers a standard 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution. The panel has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a waterdrop notch which houses an 8MP selfie camera.
The back panel has a dual-camera setup which includes an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a secondary AI depth sensor. The camera comes with several different shooting models including Auto Scene Detection, HDR, and Bokeh.
The handset is launched with Android 11 (Go Edition) and has the XOS 7.6 user interface pre-installed. The smartphone offers a dated microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. A physical fingerprint scanner is mounted at the back for security. The spec-sheet is completed by a 6,000 mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging.
Infinix Smart 5A India Price, Availability
The Infinix Smart 5A will be available for purchase starting August 9 at Rs. 6,499. The handset will be up for grabs via Flipkart. The color options which you can select are Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, and Quetzal Cyan.
Is It Company's Safe Bet?
Infinix has been expanding its product portfolio in India with affordable devices. We have seen several smartphones by the company that have debuted in the sub Rs. 10,000 price bucket and giving a tough competition to the popular counterparts such as Realme's C series. The latest model comes as a decent offering if you sub Rs. 7,000 is your budget and a basic phone with all necessary hardware is what you need.
