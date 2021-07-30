Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV Launched At Introductory Price Of Rs. 19,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix has added a 40-inch model to its X1 smart TV series in India. The new model will sit with the existing 32-inch and 43-inch models that were announced last year. The Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart Tv features include 24W box speakers, bezel-less design, and much more.

Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV Features

In terms of design, the smart TV features a truly bezel-less design with a thicker chin where the Infinix branding is placed. As the name suggests, the smart TV has a 40-inch full-HD display that offers 350 nits of peak brightness, HDR10, and HLG support.

The Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MTK 6683 64-bit processor paired with a Mali-470 GPU and 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Infinix has used the EPIC 2.0 picture engine to give you the perfect cinematic experience.

Besides, Infinix Smart TV comes with an eye-care technology that will protect your eyes by reducing harmful blue rays. It also features a built-in Chromecast which will let you stream your favorite entertainment and apps from your phone, tablet, or laptop to your TV.

The smart TV also supports OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and so on. Other features include 24W box speakers with Dolby Audio and connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and among others.

Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV Price And Offers

The Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV comes with an introductory price of Rs. 19,999 that means the price will increase later. It will go on sale starting August 8 via Flipkart and the launch offers include a 10 percent off on Citi Bank credit and debit cards., 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and among others.

Worth Buying?

The Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV with the powerful chip, 24W speakers, eye-care technology can be a good buy for an asking price of Rs. 19,999. The smart TV is expected to compete with the Mi 4A Horizon Edition (40-inch) which costs more than the Infinix smart TV and the Realme Smart TV which is selling almost a similar price point as the Infinix X1 40-inch Smart TV but it comes with a 32-inch screen.

