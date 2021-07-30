Infinix Smart 5A To Arrive In India On August 2 With Jio Cashback News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Infinix, which is known for its budget smartphones is all set to take the wraps off another smartphone in the affordable market segment in India. The talk is about the Infinix Smart 5A, which will arrive as the sequel to the Infinix Smart 5. The upcoming offering will be launched in collaboration with the fast-growing Reliance Jio.

Infinix Smart 5A Specifications

Already, the e-commerce retailer Flipkart has revealed that the Infinix Smart 5A will be launched in India on August 2. It has hosted a microsite to confirm the details of this smartphone. Going by the same, the Infinix Smart 5A will arrive with a 6.52 HD+ drop notch display. It will make use of a 5000mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor and a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

For imaging, there could be a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. At the front, the upcoming Infinix smartphone will make use of an 8MP lens that will be housed within the notch. Also, there will be standard connectivity options including dual VoLTE, VoWiFi, a micro-USB port, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Given that it will be priced under Rs. 7,000, we can get further details at the time of its announcement on August 2.

Jio Cashback Offer

As per the existing reports, the Infinix Smart 5A is all set to be priced under Rs. 7,000. While its exact pricing remains unknown, it is touted to come with a JioExclusive device lock program, which will provide buyers with a cashback of Rs. 550.

If you are an existing Jio customer, then you will get a cashback of Rs. 550 on the Infinix Smart 5A purchase. To avail this cashback, you need to place your SIM card in the primary slot of the smartphone. The JioExclusive Program can be applied via the MyJio app. You need to check if the device is eligible for the program and then provide the UPI wallet details to get the cashback credited to your bank account.

On the other hand, new Jio subscribers should first register on the MyJio app and place the Jio SIM card in the primary slot.

