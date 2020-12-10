Infinix Smart HD 2021, X1 Android TV Launch Dates Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Just a few days back, Infinix Zero 8i was launched in India. A day prior to the launch of this smartphone, in an interview, the company's India CEO Anish Kapoor revealed that they have plans to launch another new smartphone - Infinix Smart HD 2021 this month itself.

Now, a report by MySmartPrice has shared the exact launch dates of the upcoming Infinix Smart HD smartphone and its first Android TV. The report notes that the company has confirmed the launch dates during a press briefing.

Infinix Smart HD 2021, X1 Android TV Launch Date

Going by the same, the Infinix Smart HD TV is believed to be unveiled on December 16 and the X1 Android TV, which is its first Android TV will be unveiled via the e-commerce portal Flipkart on December 14 in India. The price of the smartphone will be revealed on December 12.

In a previous interview, the company's CEO stated that they intended to launch the smartphone in January 2021. However, it has been preponed the same to December. As per the company, the soon-to-be-announced smartphone will be a media-centric one and will carry an affordable price tag. It is suggested that the Infinix Smart HD 2021 could be priced between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 10,000.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 Expected Specs

The company claimed that it will reveal the specifications of the smartphone via Flipkart but an early listing revealed some aspects. Going by the same, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 will come in three colors such as Green, Blue, and Gray. It appears to have V-shaped light patterns at its rear panel similar to Honor smartphones.

It is believed to sport a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with a resolution of 1400 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone will have a 1.2GHz clocked processor of an unknown chipset. The other aspects revealed by the listing include 2GB RAM, 32GB storage space, up to 256GB of additional storage space via a microSD card slot, 8MP front and rear cameras, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, DTS Audio, face unlock support and a 5000mAh battery.

Infinix Smart TV Details

Besides the upcoming smartphone, Infinix is working on its first smart TV dubbed Infinix X1 Android TV. This smart TV could arrive in two sizes such as 32-inch and 43-inch. The key features of the same are likely to include a bezel-less design, 400 nits brightness, 24W Box speakers, HDR10 compatibility, Dolby Audio, and more. It is claimed that it will have Google's Android TV certification as well.

