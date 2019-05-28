ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Infinix S4 to go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM: Price, features and more

    The newly launched smartphone has introduced a 32MP selfie camera.

    By
    |

    Infinix, a premium smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings has announced that its newly launched device S4 will now be available on sale via Flipkart.

    Infinix S4 to go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM: Price, features and more

     

    The device is set to go on sale from 10 am on 28th May at a price of Rs. 8999/. The newly launched smartphone has introduced a 32MP selfie camera. It also has a 13MP+2MP+8MP Triple Rear Camera with 1200 wide-angle lens. It will be available in unique colors of Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple, and Space Grey.

    Anish Kapoor CEO at Infinix India said, "Infinix S4 has been conceptualized keeping in mind the needs of new age consumers and the relationship they seek with their smartphones. It's 32-megapixel selfie camera, a 120-degree wide angle lens and a host of other features are category-first offerings designed to provide immersive engagement experience to a user, both with the phone and with their friends and family."

    Specification

    This device features a Quad-LED Flash that offers better picture quality even in poor light conditions. S4's selfie camera comes with a 1/2.8inch sensor and it uses 4-in-1 Ultra pixel technology with a 1.6μm big pixel. 256 facial points.

    It is powered by the latest Android Pie 9.0 operating system boosted by XOS 5.0 Cheetah OS layer. XOS 5.0 makes the 'Infinix' experience stand out, by enabling fast and intuitive UI. It has 4000mAh Battery with AI-enabled smart power management and 12nm Helio P22 2.0GHz Octa-Core Processor.

    It comes with large 6.21" HD+ drop notch screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio that gives end-to-end access of the screen with 89 percent screen to body ratio.

    It has a sleek structure with a width of just 7.9 mm and weighs lightly at 155g. The device has a Dual 2.5D Glass body on both sides and its curved edges merge with the display screen. There is also golden rim around the cameras.

    Read More About: infinix Mobile sale
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue