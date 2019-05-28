Infinix S4 to go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM: Price, features and more News oi-Priyanka Dua The newly launched smartphone has introduced a 32MP selfie camera.

Infinix, a premium smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings has announced that its newly launched device S4 will now be available on sale via Flipkart.

The device is set to go on sale from 10 am on 28th May at a price of Rs. 8999/. The newly launched smartphone has introduced a 32MP selfie camera. It also has a 13MP+2MP+8MP Triple Rear Camera with 1200 wide-angle lens. It will be available in unique colors of Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple, and Space Grey.

Anish Kapoor CEO at Infinix India said, "Infinix S4 has been conceptualized keeping in mind the needs of new age consumers and the relationship they seek with their smartphones. It's 32-megapixel selfie camera, a 120-degree wide angle lens and a host of other features are category-first offerings designed to provide immersive engagement experience to a user, both with the phone and with their friends and family."

Specification

This device features a Quad-LED Flash that offers better picture quality even in poor light conditions. S4's selfie camera comes with a 1/2.8inch sensor and it uses 4-in-1 Ultra pixel technology with a 1.6μm big pixel. 256 facial points.

It is powered by the latest Android Pie 9.0 operating system boosted by XOS 5.0 Cheetah OS layer. XOS 5.0 makes the 'Infinix' experience stand out, by enabling fast and intuitive UI. It has 4000mAh Battery with AI-enabled smart power management and 12nm Helio P22 2.0GHz Octa-Core Processor.

It comes with large 6.21" HD+ drop notch screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio that gives end-to-end access of the screen with 89 percent screen to body ratio.

It has a sleek structure with a width of just 7.9 mm and weighs lightly at 155g. The device has a Dual 2.5D Glass body on both sides and its curved edges merge with the display screen. There is also golden rim around the cameras.