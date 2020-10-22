Infinix To Launch 4GB Variant Of Hot 10 Smartphone On October 23 News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the Hot 10 smartphone in the country, Infinix is now planning to launch another device in the same series. The company has already started teasing the device on its community page XClub without any name of the upcoming smartphone.

However, industry sources informed Gizbot that the company is planning to bring another variant of the Hot 10 smartphone that will have 4G of RAM and 64GB of in-house storage. Notably, the details, specifications, and other details of the smartphone are not known.

In fact, the company is running a contest for Indian users on the XClub, but for those who have a valid email ID. The ongoing contest is asking people to solve the riddle and if anyone wins, then that person will get the new smartphone.

Infinix Hot 10 Specifications

The Infinix Hot 10 is priced at Rs. 9,999 and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is available on Flipkart and has Moonlight Jade, Amber Red, Ocean Wave, and Obsidian Black colours. Additionally, the smartphone has a 6.78-inch HD+ display along with 720x1640 resolution, and a punch-hole on the left side of the screen.

The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core SoC and 5,200 mAh battery with 10W charging support, which the company can offer 23 hours of playback time, 19 hours of gaming time, and 66 days of standby time.

The Hot 10 supports a 16MP primary sensor, two 2MP cameras, and an AI lens. On the front side, the smartphone is equipped with an 8MP camera. Besides, it runs Android 10 along with XOS 7 on the top. It also has a fingerprint sensor at the back and faces unlock. On the connectivity front, the Infinix Hot 10 supports 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and a Micro-USB port.

Best Mobiles in India