Infinix to launch budget smartphone with notched display on May 22 News oi-Priyanka Dua The device will feature a triple lens camera setup and a big battery.

The Hong Kong-based smartphone company - Infinix is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in India next week.

According to our sources, the new smartphone will feature a notched display, which we have already seen in several smartphones. Further, our source also stated that the device will feature a triple lens camera setup and a big battery.

While the specific price of the device is not something which we know about at this point of time but as said earlier, it will be in a budget range. What we can surely say is that the company will be launching this new device on May 22.

The device will go on sale via Flipkart initially but we are not quite sure if the device will be made available offline.

As of now, there is no such information on operator tie-ups, but considering the fact that the company has earlier joined hands with Reliance Jio, we can expect similar tie-up with the upcoming one.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in India on the same date. This will be an interesting development as both the phones might be contending against each other.

Infinix has already launched a couple of smartphones in the Indian market earlier but the company has somehow not scored much popularity unlike other brands such as Realme.

However, with the upcoming device, if the company focusses more on giving much better hardware at competitive pricing, the brand can take on the competition in the mid-range segment, which is massively ruled by giants like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, among others.

To refresh, Infinix had launched NOTE 5 last year in December which was priced at Rs.15,999 and offered 4GB RAM and 64GB storage in two colors: Bordeaux Red and Charcoal Blue. The smartphone runs Android Oreo 8.1 OS, features 5.93-inch FHD+ Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 4000mAh battery with 18W Fast charger, 16MP AI rear camera.