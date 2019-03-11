Realme 3 goes up for sale in India tomorrow at Flipkart.com News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Users will also be able to grab the smartphone from offline retail stores as well across India.

Realme, Oppo's former subsidiary recently unveiled its affordable smartphone, the Realme 3 in the Indian market. A successor to the Realme 2, the smartphone comes with some trending set of features such as waterdrop notch display, dual-lens primary camera setup, and an eye-catching design. Realme's latest entry competes with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 smartphone which carries a similar price tag. The Realme 3 is now going up for sale in the Indian market tomorrow.

The Realme 3 will be available for purchase starting 12 noon tomorrow in the country. The smartphone will be available for purchase on online platforms including realme.com and Flipkart. Users will also be able to grab the smartphone from offline retail stores as well across India.

There are a bunch of offers which the users can avail on the purchase of a brand new Realme 3 from both Flipkart and realme.com. Offers valid on Flipkart includes an instant discount of Rs 500 for the users who purchase the smartphone using HDFC Bank debit or credit card.

Users will also get an instant discount of Rs 500 on the EMI options via HDFC Bank cards. The EMI option discount is valid for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. Users will also get benefits worth Rs 5,300 courtsey Jio. As for the offers on realme.com, users will receive Mobikwik 20 percent supercash worth Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Realme 3.

In terms of pricing, the Realme 3 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is retiling for Rs 8,999 in the Indian market. Whereas, the Realme 3 with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage carries a price tag of Rs 10,999. To recall, the smartphone is backed by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset which is paired with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It ships with Android Pie OS with ColorOS 6.0 UI on top. The smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ display panel with 720 x 1520 pixel resolution.

Optics wise, the smartphone features a dual primary camera with 13MP (f/1.8) lens and a 2MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 13MP front camera. Backing up the unit is a 4,230mAh battery.