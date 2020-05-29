Infinix To Launch Five More Smartphones And Smart Accessories This Year News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching a new series of smartphones in the country, Infinix is expected to launch around half a dozen handsets this year. Besides, the company is planning to foray in new segments. The company's CEO Anish Kapoor has informed us about the upcoming products and sales target for this year.

"We have launched our new series of smartphones today, and now we are planning to bring four to five more smartphones this year," Kapoor said. Elaborating further on the future plans, Anish shared that Infinix is also planning to bring smart accessories in the third quarter of this year.

He did not divulge the details about the upcoming accessories. But in our previous interaction, he had mentioned about bringing smartwatch and audio products in India.

Apart from that, the company is planning to bring its smart television in the country. "We are also planning to get into the smart television segment this year. But, again, we are not sure about the exact timeline due to COVID-19."

This is not surprising anymore as almost all smartphone makers are now eyeing bigger screens ever since the content consumption has been increased in the country. In fact, smartphone makers who are launching smart television are also tying up with all leading OTT players, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar+ Disney, and YouTube.

Recently, Realme has launched smart television in two screen sizes, i.e 32-inch and 43-inch, and they are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. However, when we asked about the pricing for the upcoming Infinix smart television, Anish replied that "We are not aware of the pricing, but we make sure that it will be under affordable segment."

Meanwhile, the company has announced the launch of two smartphones in India. The Hot 9 and the 9 Pro are priced at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 9,499, respectively and will be available via Flipkart from June 5, 2020, and June 8, 2020, at 12 PM. Both smartphones feature a 6.6-inch HD+ screen along with punch-hole and 1600 x 720 resolutions. The smartphones come with a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB through a microSD card.

