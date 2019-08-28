ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Infinix To Launch HOT 8 Smartphone On September 4: Report

    By
    |

    Infinix is all set to launch its new budget smartphone Hot 8 in India on September 4. The device will be available on Flipkart and it is likely to cost under Rs. 8000, reports IANS.

    Infinix To Launch HOT 8 Smartphone On September 4: Report

     

    According to the report, the upcoming smartphone will be a successor of Hot 7 and it is likely to come with the triple rear camera setup, along with MediaTek P22 octa-core chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The company has also sent out media invites for the event in New Delhi.

    Meanwhile, Infinix is planning to launch its audio products in India by the end of this year. "We are looking at launching audio products by the end of this year under affordable segment," Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor told Gizbot.

    Earlier this month, Infinix launched an upgraded version of the S4 at Rs. 7,999. The newly launched smartphone runs on Android Pie-based XOS 5.0. It features 6.21" HD+ drop notch screen display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio as per the company claim. The Infinix S4 is powered by 4000mAh non-removable battery and a triple rear camera setup at the rear.

    To recall, the Hot 7 was launched in July this year and it features 6.19-inch HD+ (1500 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass display. On the imaging front, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and there is a 2MP depth sensor. While, on the front, it has a 13MP primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with LED flash.

    Furthermore, it has a 4,000mAh battery which is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor. The smartphone is backed by 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: infinix
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 23:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue