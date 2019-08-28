Infinix To Launch HOT 8 Smartphone On September 4: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Infinix is all set to launch its new budget smartphone Hot 8 in India on September 4. The device will be available on Flipkart and it is likely to cost under Rs. 8000, reports IANS.

According to the report, the upcoming smartphone will be a successor of Hot 7 and it is likely to come with the triple rear camera setup, along with MediaTek P22 octa-core chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The company has also sent out media invites for the event in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Infinix is planning to launch its audio products in India by the end of this year. "We are looking at launching audio products by the end of this year under affordable segment," Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor told Gizbot.

Earlier this month, Infinix launched an upgraded version of the S4 at Rs. 7,999. The newly launched smartphone runs on Android Pie-based XOS 5.0. It features 6.21" HD+ drop notch screen display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio as per the company claim. The Infinix S4 is powered by 4000mAh non-removable battery and a triple rear camera setup at the rear.

To recall, the Hot 7 was launched in July this year and it features 6.19-inch HD+ (1500 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass display. On the imaging front, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and there is a 2MP depth sensor. While, on the front, it has a 13MP primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with LED flash.

Furthermore, it has a 4,000mAh battery which is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor. The smartphone is backed by 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Best Mobiles in India