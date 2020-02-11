Infinix To Launch S5 Pro On March 6 In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Infinix is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The company is reportedly planning to bring its first pop up selfie camera device in the country. The Infinix S5 Pro is expected to be launch on March 6th, and it will be available on Flipkart.

In fact, the company has shared the teaser of the upcoming smartphone, which shows that it will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Tweet reads: "The much-awaited S5 Pro with Pop-up selfie camera will be launched on the 6th of March at a killer price. Stay tuned #PopOut#InfinixIndia#Infinixs5pro".

Infinix S5 Pro: Expected Features And Specification

The upcoming smartphone is expected to have a 6.6-inch display, Android 10, and a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone will have a triple rear camera setup at the back. It includes a 16MP, 5MP, and 2MP camera. In addition, the smartphone is expected to come with MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card. Besides, the smartphone is likely to have a 32MP camera at the front. The smartphone will be available in two color variants i.e green and violet.

The volume and power button will be placed on the right side of the smartphone. At the bottom, you'll find an audio jack, USB port, and speaker grille. Further, the Infinix S5 Pro will be priced under Rs.10,000. This means that S5 Pro will be the cheapest smartphone that will have a pop-up camera.

It will be the third smartphone under its S5 series. Earlier, the brand has launched Infinix S5 and Infinix S5 at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. Currently, we have this much information, we will surely update the story. Apart from that, the company is planning to bring smart televisions in India by the end of this year.

