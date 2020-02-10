ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A11 Leaked Rear-Panel Image Reiterates Triple Cameras

    Samsung Galaxy seems to have a couple of Galaxy A smartphones in its bucket to launch in the next few months. Following the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71, the internet has started flooding with leaks surrounding the Galaxy A11, Galaxy A31, and the Galaxy A41.

    Samsung Galaxy A11 Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
     

    The Galaxy A11 is apparently going to see the light of day sometime soon. The device which is likely a successor to the Galaxy A10 was recently spotted via a leak. It has cleared certifications from various mobile authentications platforms. In the latest development, a purported Galaxy A11 image has surfaced online giving details on the rear camera.

    Samsung Galaxy A11 Rear-Panel Image Leaked

    Samsung Galaxy A11 Rear-Panel Image Leaked

    The Samsung Galaxy A11's rear-panel images have surfaced online. Shared by 91Mobiles, the image reveals three cameras on the back panel positioned on the top-left. The setup is similar to the Galaxy M30. A fingerprint scanner is also seen mounted at the center of the back panel. The report suggests that the device will feature a plastic-polycarbonate body material.

    This leak doesn't note any specific details on the expected hardware. But, this device has surfaced a couple of times online and the leaks have indicated some upgrades over its predecessor.

    Samsung Galaxy A11 Expected Hardware
     

    Samsung Galaxy A11 Expected Hardware

    The Samsung Galaxy A11 had cleared its certification via Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC. Its triple-camera module has been suggested earlier as well. The handset has been confirmed to arrive with Android 10 OS which will be loaded with One UI 2.0 skin.

    The device is said to arrive 2.4GHz single-band Wi-Fi and pack a 4,000 mAh battery unit. There is no word on its fast charging capabilities. Another recent leak of this handset's frame indicated a punch-hole display with the camera-cutout positioned on the top-left. The remaining features of the Galaxy A11 remain a mystery. But, it shouldn't be long before we get to see some more details on the upcoming budget smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy A11 Price And Availability

    Samsung Galaxy A11 Price And Availability

    Samsung has not yet dished out any details on the official arrival of the Galaxy A11. As we mentioned earlier, there are a bunch of Galaxy A smartphones that are under development and are yet to hit the shelves.

    As for the Galaxy A11, it is said to follow the lead of its precursor and launch with an affordable price tag, i.e, below Rs. 10,000 in India. We will keep you posted on its arrival and sale details.

    Meanwhile, the company has lined up its flagship Galaxy S20 series Unpacked Event on February 11. The South Korean brand might also unveil the Galaxy Z Flip which will be succeeding the Galaxy Fold, but will offer a clamshell foldable design similar to the Motorola Razr 2019.

    samsung news smartphones
    Monday, February 10, 2020, 17:32 [IST]
