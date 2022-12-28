Infinix Zero 20 With 60MP Selfie Camera Goes On Sale In India: Price, Specifications News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Infinix introduced its latest mid-range smartphone, the Infinix Zero 20, in India last week. Now, the smartphone has gone on sale in India. The Infinix Zero 20 is touted to be the world's first smartphone with a 60MP selfie camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and packs in a powerful mid-range processor, a premium design, and a crisp AMOLED display, among others.

Infinix Zero 20: Price, Availability

The Infinix Zero 20 comes at a price of ₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone is now available to purchase via Flipkart. It comes in Green Fantasy, Deep Gray, and Glitter Gold color options.

Infinix Zero 20: Features, Specifications

The Infinix Zero 20 gets a premium mid-frame. It is a relatively sleek smartphone with a thickness of 7.98mm. The smartphone flaunts a flat rear panel and flat side design, which is currently in trend. There's a squarish camera bump at the rear that houses the triple rear camera sensors.

Moving to the front, the Zero 20 sports a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process and supports 4G connectivity. This chipset is popular for offering a good gaming performance on a budget. Expect a stable 40fps gaming performance in titles such as BGMI/PUBG and Call of Duty with this device. For enhanced multitasking, it is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Zero 20 features a 108MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth camera. Selfie aficionados would be pleased as it comes with a 60MP selfie sensor with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and dual-LED flash.

Some notable features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, DTS Audio, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The Zero 20 is backed by a 4500mAh battery coupled with 45W fast charging support. The device comes loaded with XOS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system out of the box.

