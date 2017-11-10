Infinix Zero 5 with dual cameras and bezel-less display to be launched on November 14

Transsion Holdings based in China is geared up to announce a new smartphone in the Indian market on November 14. The device to be launched in the country is the Infinix Zero 5 and it is said to be sport an edge-to-edge display and a dual camera setup as many other recent smartphones.

The Infinix Zero 5 is likely to be priced in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket and is expected to go on sale by the end of this month. With the launch of the Infinix Zero 5, the brand will jump onto the bandwagon of smartphones with bezel-less displays and dual cameras at the rear. Notably, the company has sent out media invites for an event that is slated to happen in Dubai on November 14.

The report continues stating that the upcoming Infinix Zero 5 smartphone will arrive with 6GB RAM and an internal storage capacity of 128GB that can be expanded further. It is believed that the dual camera system on the smartphone will feature 2x optical zoom. In addition to this, the dual camera setup is said to feature a telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens as seen in other smartphones.

Though we do not have all the details regarding the Infinix Zero 5, it is believed that the smartphone will feature a bezel-less display that translates to an aspect ratio of 18:9 that is seen on many smartphones those were launched in the recent times. The device might feature the Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is likely to be launched in several color options including the red one that is shown in the image above.

Given that the Infinix Zero 5 might be launched next week, it is expected that the device will go on sale via two of the leading online retailers in the country. Having said that, we are sure that the brand that has also announced the Infinix Note 4 and Hot 4 Pro in the country's budget mobile market segment will be able to get some traction with the recent technologies bundled in a reasonably priced smartphone.