Infinix Zero 5 will go on sale for the first time at 12 PM today

Infinix Zero 5 that was launched in India in the last week as a Flipkart exclusive will go on sale for the very first time in India today at 12 PM. The smartphone has been launched in two variants priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999.

The Infinix Zero 5 is the third smartphone from the brand owned by Transsion Holdings. Back in August, the company unveiled the Infinix Note 4 and Note 4 Pro smartphones. When it comes to the different variants, one variant of the Zero 5 is available in 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and this is priced at Rs. 17,999 and the other variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The base variant will be available in Champagne Gold, Sandstone Black and Bordeaux Red while the high-end variant will be available in Black and Bronze Gold.

The main highlight of the Infinix Zero 5 is that this is the first smartphone from the brand to feature a dual camera setup at its rear. The smartphone comes with a 12MP primary camera at its rear and a 13MP secondary camera for capturing the depth of field information. With both the lenses, this smartphone's camera can render the bokeh effect. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera on the Infinix Zero 5 with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture.

When it comes to the other aspects, the smartphone adorns a 5.98-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 pixel display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, there is a 2.6GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 SoC. Both the variants of the smartphone support up to 256GB of expandable storage and there is a fingerprint sensor at the rear as well.

The Infinix Zero 5 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and has connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. The smartphone gets the power from a 4350mAh battery that uses the XCharge quick charging technology. The device has a dedicated dual SIM card slot on board.